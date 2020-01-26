Kyle MacLachlan Talks About "Carol's Second Act" 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Duration: 01:30s - Published Kyle MacLachlan Talks About "Carol's Second Act" Kyle MacLachlan talks about acting in front of a live audience on "Carol's Second Act" and Kelsey Grammer's upcoming appearance on the show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Carol's Second Act S01E13 Night Lemons_ Carol's Second Act 1x13 Night Lemons_- Promo trailer HD - Next on episode 13 season 1 LEXIE AND JENNY TEASE CAROL WHEN HER KIND NEIGHBOR SHOWS SIGNS THAT HE HAS A CRUSH ON HER, ON “CAROL’S.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:20Published on January 26, 2020