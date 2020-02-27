Get This Instant Pot Cooking Blender While Its On Sale

If you are into kitchen gadgets or know someone who is, you’ve heard about the Instant Pot.

It is the cooker and its ability to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm.

But the best part is, it all goes down in the same chamber.

One mess, one clean up.

But now, people are rejoicing over the arrival of the Instant Pot blender.

You can make simmering purees, soups, chilled smoothies, ice cream and dairy alternatives.