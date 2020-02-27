Investigators return to home tied to Molson Coors shooting

Sources tell TMJ4 they believe the suspected shooter lived inside the home police are investigating.



Recent related videos from verified sources Molson Coors workers describe horror over mass shooting, one day later Molson Coors Campus will remain closed through the end of the week as investigators work to find a motive in this mass shooting. Milwaukee Police say a total of 6 workers were killed Wednesday.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:15Published 2 hours ago 5 killed in shooting at Molson Coors' Milwaukee headquarters, home of the historic Miller Brewery Five people were killed in a shooting near Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus, according to Milwaukee police. The suspected shooter also died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:01Published 13 hours ago