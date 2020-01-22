Sheriff Youngblood discusses coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood talks security on 23ABC Morning show Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood talks security on 23ABC Morning show Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:58Published 4 hours ago Monthly sit down with the Sheriff Sit down with Sheriff Donny Youngblood to discuss current issues in the news Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:54Published on January 22, 2020