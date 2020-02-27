Trump Says US Is Number One In Being Able To Fight The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is the best in the world to help fight off the coronavirus.

He said John Hopkins did a study showing which country is best prepared and a map indicated the U.S. as number one.

A consultant with the Economist Intelligence Unit said the U.S. still has areas for improvement.

According to Business Insider, the U.S. biggest weakness in the study was “healthcare access.