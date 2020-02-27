Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For 'Healthy Holly' Scandal
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 07:24s - Published < > Embed
Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For 'Healthy Holly' Scandal
A judge sentenced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison Thursday in the Healthy Holly scandal.
