Taylor Swift Drops ‘The Man’ Music Video

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Loaded with Easter eggs and unexpected treats, Taylor Swift is showing another side of herself in the new music video for “The Man”.

ET Canada breaks down everything you need to know about Swift’s directorial debut.
Who's In Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Music Video? See All The Cameos!

Taylor Swift has unveiled her “The Man” music video and there are a few familiar faces in it! The...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comIndian ExpressBillboard.comE! OnlineDNA


Taylor Swift Transforms into a Man-Spreading Scumbag in ‘The Man’ Music Video (Watch)

Taylor Swift Transforms into a Man-Spreading Scumbag in ‘The Man’ Music Video (Watch)Taylor Swift plays a yacht-owning, model-dating, man-spreading corporate scumbag in the music video...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineLainey Gossip



cutsbyred

bruno #TheMan RT @etnow: Did you spot the "No Scooter" sign in Taylor Swift's #TheManMusicVideo? https://t.co/hgNCS0oQCn https://t.co/n7uOzQlvJ2 2 hours ago

JanessaColon3

Janessa Colon RT @etnow: .@taylorswift13 is The Man in #TheManMusicVideo! https://t.co/tknoyF7yp1 3 hours ago

BTtoronto

Breakfast Television Toronto Taylor Swift's new music video "The Man" officially drops today! WATCH: https://t.co/Yrinilxt31 3 hours ago

_luciiaruiz

Çørnflªkê🌹 RT @TS7Track3: Taylor Swift setup an entire livestream before The Man Music Videos drops to answer questions and she just keeps repeatedly… 4 hours ago

JerryTime

Jerry H RT @BT_Vancouver: Taylor Swift drops her new music video for 'The Man'! Thor and Dina talk about what's trending in entertainment. https://… 4 hours ago

SportNewsTimes1

Sport NewsTimes 1 Sport> U.S.>Taylor Swift backs Serena Williams in 'The Man' music v https://t.co/gavGo9C1eK #sports https://t.co/MNh8chK5D0 4 hours ago

graciousswift13

 every time taylor drops something theres a twitter moment thats like TAYLOR SWIFT DROPS MUSIC VIDEO: SWIFTIES FRANT… https://t.co/yFuZB1jZwE 5 hours ago

BT_Vancouver

Breakfast Television Vancouver Taylor Swift drops her new music video for 'The Man'! Thor and Dina talk about what's trending in entertainment. https://t.co/rQl0Rl7jck 6 hours ago


Taylor Swift transforms into a man for her new music video [Video]Taylor Swift transforms into a man for her new music video

Taylor Swift became “Tyler Swift” in her new man-centric music video!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:59Published

Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News

Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:33Published

