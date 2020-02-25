First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland

The first case of Covid-19 has been identified in Northern Ireland.

The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said.

The individual followed advice in reporting concerns to a GP and “self isolated” at home whilst awaiting the results of testing.

Those most at risk who were in close proximity are being traced and checked, Dr McBride added.