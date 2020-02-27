Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy Plays Down Coronavirus Risk

Italy Plays Down Coronavirus Risk

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Italy Plays Down Coronavirus RiskItaly’s government is desperate to stave off a likely recession.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump tells Americans coronavirus risk is low, puts Pence in charge of U.S. response

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained "very...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca


Coronavirus: Risk to US ‘very low’, says Trump as more countries report cases

Coronavirus: Risk to US ‘very low’, says Trump as more countries report casesUS president Donald Trump has sought to play down the threat from coronavirus despite mounting...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland [Video]First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland

The first case of Covid-19 has been identified in Northern Ireland. The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, chief medical officer Dr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Trump Says US Is Number One In Being Able To Fight The Coronavirus [Video]Trump Says US Is Number One In Being Able To Fight The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is the best in the world to help fight off the coronavirus. He said John Hopkins did a study showing which country is best prepared and a map indicated the U.S. as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.