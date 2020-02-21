Global  

Labour leadership hopefuls clash over party's anti-Semitism crisis

The Labour leadership candidates have clashed over responsibility for the party's anti-Semitism crisis.

Lisa Nandy, who quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in 2016, said she spoke out on the issue but questioned her leadership rivals' response to the allegations of anti-Jewish prejudice.

Campaign frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer insisted he fought on the issue from within Mr Corbyn's top team, while his main rival Rebecca Long-Bailey said she also spoke out.
