Two Wabash Valley groups received $5,000 grants from Duke Energy

Estate plan details" in april.

Grants could help bring jobs..

And new investments to the community.

Duke energy gave money to 24 different economic development groups across the state.

Two wabash valley organizations were awarded 5-thousand dollars each.

Terre haute regional airport was honored.

The money will go toward the strategic plan for the east side of the city.

And a grant was awarded to the vermillion rise mega park on state road 63.

The money will be used to help market the park to draw industry to the area.

..."as our communities grow, we grow as a utility but it's the best thing..we try and help the workforce..the in educational programs programs in all...duke energy awarded more than 114-thousand dollars.




