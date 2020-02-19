Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iberia crime stoppers

Iberia crime stoppers

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Iberia crime stoppersIberia crime stoppers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iberia crime stoppers

Talk about how cold we get coming up.

Iberia parish crime stoppers crime of the week.the iberia parish sherif's office needs your help identifying the suspect responsible for the burglary of a business located in the 4300 block of coteau road.

On the morning of february 21st, deputies responded to the business of g &amp; m rentals in reference to a burglary.

The suspect stole three napa legend 800-amp car batteries, valued at $375 dollars, from wheel mounted light plants located at the rear of the fenced in yard.

Footprints and other evidence found on scene, suggest that the suspect entered the yard by climbing over the fence located on the east side of the business and removed the batteries by pushing them under the fence.if you can help identify the suspect involved, please submit your anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com or call 364-tips.on behalf of iberia crime stoppers, 'm sergeant mallory anslum.

If you have any information on this crime or any other crime, call iberia crime stoppers at 364-tips, or submit your tips using the free p3 mobile app.

All calls and web tips remain anonymous and you could earn up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

3




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week [Video]Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Credit: KADNPublished

Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers [Video]Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers

Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers

Credit: KADNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.