Iberia parish crime stoppers crime of the week.the iberia parish sherif's office needs your help identifying the suspect responsible for the burglary of a business located in the 4300 block of coteau road.

On the morning of february 21st, deputies responded to the business of g & m rentals in reference to a burglary.

The suspect stole three napa legend 800-amp car batteries, valued at $375 dollars, from wheel mounted light plants located at the rear of the fenced in yard.

Footprints and other evidence found on scene, suggest that the suspect entered the yard by climbing over the fence located on the east side of the business and removed the batteries by pushing them under the fence.if you can help identify the suspect involved, please submit your anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com or call 364-tips.on behalf of iberia crime stoppers, 'm sergeant mallory anslum.

If you have any information on this crime or any other crime, call iberia crime stoppers at 364-tips, or submit your tips using the free p3 mobile app.

All calls and web tips remain anonymous and you could earn up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

