Pence at CPAC gears up for 2020 election

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) said the Republican Party and America 'need four more years of Donald Trump in the White House.'
"Just a few short weeks ago, after three years of endless investigations and a partisan impeachment, the United States Senate cleared our president on all charges, justice was served, our constitution defended and President Donald Trump was acquitted forever," Pence said.

He also took jabs at current 2020 Democratic frontrunner Senator Bernie Sanders at the CPAC event.



