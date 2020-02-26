Global  

JetBlue Suspends Change & Cancellation Fees Over Coronavirus Fears

JetBlue Suspends Change & Cancellation Fees Over Coronavirus FearsJetBlue is the first U.S. carrier to make the move.
JetBlue waives cancellation fees till March 11 on coronavirus concerns

JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it plans to suspend change and cancellation fees for new...
