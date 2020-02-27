Black History Month: Apollo Theater Continues To Cultivate New Talent With Amateur Night

Global  

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, we're shining a spotlight on the brightest stage: the Apollo Theater.

The Harlem landmark is not only rich in history, every week it continues to cultivate new talent; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
