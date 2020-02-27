Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Last Chevy Impala comes off line at Detroit-Hamtramck plant

Last Chevy Impala comes off line at Detroit-Hamtramck plant

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Last Chevy Impala comes off line at Detroit-Hamtramck plant

Last Chevy Impala comes off line at Detroit-Hamtramck plant

The last Chevrolet Impala came off of the production line at the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Last Chevy Impala Has Now Been Made In Detroit

The last Chevrolet Impala rolled off the assembly line this week as General Motors converts its...
NPR - Published

Chevy builds its last Impala

Chevy builds its last ImpalaChevrolet on Thursday built its last Impala, bringing to close a nameplate that dates back to 1958....
MotorAuthority - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattBarbourTV

𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙧 RT @kimrussell7: Last Chevy Impala comes off line at Detroit-Hamtramck plant https://t.co/igG53WTjvG 11 hours ago

deepgreendesign

Graham Chivers 🌎 I helped #design some of this factory, but VERY happy to see it converted to #ElectricVehicles 🎉🎉 Last Chevy Impal… https://t.co/laHvDx43KB 11 hours ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News The last Chevrolet Impala came off of the production line at the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. https://t.co/a15aIla4MR 12 hours ago

N8VTootie

Tootie Last Chevy Impala comes off line at Detroit-Hamtramck plant https://t.co/OISQ6grIUa 💔💔💔💔 20 hours ago

genphys

General Physics Lab Chevy Impala Dies Today, 62 Years Since The Original's Launch - Motor1 - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATORY (GPL) Chevy I… https://t.co/V2tcRXftQ5 22 hours ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Last Chevy Impala comes off production line at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant https://t.co/TQF3dsGFcB 22 hours ago

shrinkmeister

Shrinkmeister RT @Local4News: The last Chevrolet Impala rolled off the production line at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck vehicle assembly plant. https… 23 hours ago

Local4News

Local 4 WDIV Detroit The last Chevrolet Impala rolled off the production line at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck vehicle assembly plan… https://t.co/Z6vlWuw3pT 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.