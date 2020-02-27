Many Friday Prayers Cancelled As Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Iran announced on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26.

According to Reuters, it's by far the highest number outside China.

The total number of infected people in Iran now stands at 245, including several senior officials.

The outbreak prompted authorities to call off Friday prayers in the capitals of 23 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

Closed mosques included those in Tehran and the Shi’ite Muslim holy cities of Qom and Mashhad as well as some other infected areas.