Letitia Wright to star in The Silent Twins 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:43s - Published Letitia Wright to star in The Silent Twins Letitia Wright is to lead the cast of new thriller 'The Silent Twins', which is based on the true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons.

