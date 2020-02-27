Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Letitia Wright > Letitia Wright to star in The Silent Twins

Letitia Wright to star in The Silent Twins

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Letitia Wright to star in The Silent Twins

Letitia Wright to star in The Silent Twins

Letitia Wright is to lead the cast of new thriller 'The Silent Twins', which is based on the true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

keiasha_peters

Keiasha peters RT @jennasworldview: WHEW I cant wait for this. Have you heard about these twins sis? https://t.co/SWFzBWsptR 2 hours ago

JDseanthesnake

SighCastle RT @ZalUIbaorimi: If this is true I am going to lose it. I have been wondering about this since I was a little girl. https://t.co/8dAXu1h… 17 hours ago

Celonarants

#Celonarants™ Black Panther’s Letitia Wright to star in thriller about real-life Silent Twins https://t.co/8ABJg7N1BE by @MetroUK 1 day ago

i_AmMyBrand

Alesha K. Russey 🎓 Ph.D. Black Panther’s Letitia Wright to star in thriller about real-life Silent Twins https://t.co/ToEiM9Nw2f via @MetroUK 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Letitia Wright Joins Cast of 'The Silent Twins' [Video]Letitia Wright Joins Cast of 'The Silent Twins'

Letitia Wright Joins Cast of 'The Silent Twins' The 'Black Panther' star will appear in the thriller, which is based on the true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons. The Gibbons sisters became known..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.