Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Catherine Pugh's Sentencing In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal

Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Catherine Pugh's Sentencing In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Catherine Pugh's Sentencing In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal

Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Catherine Pugh's Sentencing In 'Healthy Holly' Scandal

Maryland leaders are reacting to former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's sentencing with disappointment toward her actions but hope for the future of the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Legal Expert Doug Colbert Discusses Catherine Pugh's Sentence, Apology Video [Video]Legal Expert Doug Colbert Discusses Catherine Pugh's Sentence, Apology Video

University of Maryland law professor Doug Colbert joins WJZ News at 4 to talk about former Mayor Catherine Pugh's prison sentence and the apology video her team submitted prior to her sentencing.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:28Published

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For 'Healthy Holly' Scandal [Video]Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For 'Healthy Holly' Scandal

A judge sentenced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison Thursday in the Healthy Holly scandal.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 07:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.