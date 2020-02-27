Global  

Columbus Wreck

Five people including two children were taken to the hospital after a car crash the city's North Side.
Five people including two children were taken to the hospital after a car crash the city's north side// it happened around 2-30 this afternoon at near 12 street and 4th avenue north in columbus// one car slammed into the canterbury townhouses// police say two women and children were in the black suv and one man was inside the white car// all were taken to the hospital// it's unclear how serious their injuries are// the crash is still under investigation//




