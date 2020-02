Former Chester County Pastor Accused Of Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill Church's Current Pastor LIVE, I'M HOWARD MONROE FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".THANK YOU VERY MUCH.NOW A FORMER CHESTERCOUNTY PASTOR IS ACCUSED OFTRYING TO KILL HIS FORMERCHURCH HEAD PASTOR IN A MURDERFOR HIRE PLOT AND NOT HISFIRST RUN IN WITH POLICEINVOLVING THE CHURCH."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERMATT PETRILLO'S LIVE INDOWNINGTOWN WITH THE STORY,MATT.REPORTER: NATASHA JACOBMALONE PREVIOUSLY ADMITTED HEIMPREGNATED A TEENAGE GIRLWHILE MARRIED AT A PASTOR ATTHIS DOWNINGTOWN CHURCH,TONIGHT, HE IS BEHIND BARSAGAIN.WE HAVE COME UP AGAINSTSOME REALLY MAJOR PERSONALISSUES.REPORTER: PASTOR JAKEMALONE SAID IN THIS 2016 YOUTUBE VIDEO HE WAS STEPPINGBACK FROM HIS MINISTRY ATCALVARY FELLOWSHIP A MEGACHURCH IN DOWNINGTOWN.I THOUGHT AFTER A LOT OFPRAYER.REPORTER: AT THE TIME HEWAS ACCUSED OF SEXUALLYASSAULTING A 17 YEAR-OLD GIRLAFTER CHURCH LEADERS REPORTEDHIM TO THE POLICE THAT THETEEN WAS CARRYING HIS CHILD.HE PLED GUILTY AND SENTENCETODD THREE TO SIX YEARS INPRISON.BUT WHILE BEHIND BARS POLICESAY MALONE TOLD AN INMATE HEWANTED REVENGE.HIS TARGET, HIS OLD BOSS ANDHEAD OF THE CHURCH PASTOR LEEWIGGINS.THERE IS COMING A DAY, ANETERNITY WHEN I'M WITH JESUS.REPORTER: THIS IS VIDEOPREACHING AT CALVARYFELLOWSHIP, ACCORD TO GO COURTDOCUMENT MALONE OFFERED INMATE$5,000 AND GAVE INSTRUCTIONSTHAT AFTER HE WAS RELEASEDFROM PRISON TO GO TO THECHURCH ON A SUNDAY AND KILLTHE PASTOR.THE INMATE INSTEAD REPORTEDMALONE TO POLICE AND HE WASARRESTED ON TUESDAY, PEOPLE WETALK TO ARE SHOCKED.IT IS JUST WRONG.WE'RE NOT FOLLOWING THEPRINCIPALS.REPORTER: STILLSPOKESPERSON FOR THE CHURCHTOLD US IT IS FORGIVEN MALONE.OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO REALLYCONTINUE TO GET OUT TO MALONE,CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR HIM.REPORTER: WHILE THAT CHURCHAPPEARS TO BE IN A FORGIVINGSPIRIT MALONE APPEARS TO BELESS SO, AUTHORITIES TELL USTHAT HE ALSO TOLD THAT INMATEHE WILL PAY HIM EVEN MOREMONEY AS HE KILLED A CHESTERCOUNTY JUDGE, WHO SENTENCEDHIM.