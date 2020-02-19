Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday.

Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus.

The World Health Organization said no country should make the “fatal mistake” of assuming it will be spared the coronavirus.

Governments from Iran to Australia have shut schools, canceled big events and stocked up on medical supplies in a race to contain the rapid global spread.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released



Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street — and their optimism around the firm's solar business has shares soaring (TSLA)

Tesla has a new biggest bull on Wall Street — and their optimism around the firm's solar business has shares soaring (TSLA)· *Piper Sandler lifted its price target for Tesla to $928 per share from $729, setting a new Wall...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Dow suffers record decline in points as Wall Street leads global stocks lower https://t.co/PlcUBmdGoS 4 minutes ago

MajayiTVC

mayowa ajayi Dow suffers record decline in points as Wall Street leads global stocks lower https://t.co/vL7lfyudrg https://t.co/IInzvJKEVg 8 minutes ago

MichaelBKucala

Michael Kucala @computerbux Dow suffers record decline in points as Wall Street leads global stocks lower https://t.co/ZYzKVIEURx… https://t.co/ltjYnekXZx 9 minutes ago

MichaelBKucala

Michael Kucala @MariaBartiromo Dow suffers record decline in points as Wall Street leads global stocks lower… https://t.co/AJ1BxZ4diq 10 minutes ago

MichaelBKucala

Michael Kucala @jimcramer Dow suffers record decline in points as Wall Street leads global stocks lower https://t.co/ZYzKVIWwg7 vi… https://t.co/HmF3LNv0W7 10 minutes ago

MichaelBKucala

Michael Kucala Dow suffers record decline in points as Wall Street leads global stocks lower https://t.co/ZYzKVIWwg7… https://t.co/eGR3cpRWef 11 minutes ago

Defeat_Trump2

Defeat Trump #TurnAmericaBlue 🇺🇸 Dow suffers record decline in points as Wall Street leads global stocks lower - https://t.co/9jhynBAssZ via @_feedspot 11 minutes ago

MichaelBKucala

Michael Kucala Dow suffers record decline in points as Wall Street leads global stocks lower https://t.co/ZYzKVIWwg7 via… https://t.co/U3THjC3CIR 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall St. extends plunge as coronavirus spreads [Video]Wall St. extends plunge as coronavirus spreads

U.S. stocks tumbled for a sixth consecutive session as the rapid spread of coronavirus fueled global economic growth fears. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

'Let's not be silly' -Pelosi pushes back on Trump's reasons for market drop [Video]'Let's not be silly' -Pelosi pushes back on Trump's reasons for market drop

House speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly news conference disagreed with U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that the stock market drop was due, in part, to Tuesday's Democratic presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.