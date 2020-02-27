Seed planting at Lincoln Trail

One local park is starting to plan for the spring season.

Although temperatures weren't very warm today, it was a perfect day for something else.

.

New for you tonight at 6.... storm team 10's chris piper joins us to tell us what that was.

Today i went over to illinois, to lincoln trail state park in marshall.

If you happened to be near the park today, you may have seen park employees putting seeds into the ground.

The seeds being put into the ground, are going to become pollinator plants.

That means insects that need pollination will flock to this area.

Tom hintz is the site superintendent at the park.

He says the reason they did this today, was because they need certain conditions to plant these kinds of seeds.

"it had to be firm enough ground, we couldn't have really wet ground.

Hard ground, frozen ground, that would have been okay.

So today we had the best possible conditions that we could have, and so we went for it."

Went for it."

Now tom does say these seeds will take a few years to bloom.

He says two to three years is when they expect to start seeing these plants.

But when they do, there will be plenty of colors, along with