ISP Increasing Patrols in March

New tonight at five?

Drive sober or get pulled over.

Thats the message from authorities across the hoosier state.

Two of the biggest drinking events of the year happen in march?

Saint patrick's day and the ncaa's march madness tournament you will see extra eyes on the roads at this time.

And it's not just limited to drunk driving?

Police will also be on the lookout for aggressive driving.

That includes speeding?

Tailgating and even distracted driving.

"no deputy or officer wants to response to the scene of a crash and have to deliver terrible news to a family member that their loved one has been killed or is seriously injured and from that motivation it's not to write tickets that's not what this informant effort is about the motivation is to save lives and prevent injuries."

Authorities want to remind you buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Always get a ride home if you are out celebrating.

