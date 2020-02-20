Global  

Senate Passes Measure to Limit Kentucky Governor's Pardon Powers

New tonight at five?

Kentucky inches closer to limiting the governor's pardon powers after a bold move from former governor matt bevin in december.

Anchor tommy mason explains.

Kentucky voters are one step closer to being able to amend the state constitution?

To limit the governor's pardon powers.... the measure?

Took another step toward becoming law?

By passing the kentucky senate.... it was originally introduced?

After former governor matt bevin issued hundreds of pardons including murderers?

Rapists and drug offenders.... so?

Rob sanders commonwealt h attorney 16th judicial circuit) " it's offensive, its mind boggling how any governor could be this irresponsible.

It's an abomination of the criminal justice system.

Even though?

It's common for outgoing governor's to pardon people?

Bevin's bold move sparked outrage across the country.... with senate majority leader mitch mcconnell even speaking out on the controversy..

..

(14;58;03;08 mcconnell:) "i expect he had the power to do it, but looking at the examples of people who were incarcerated as a result of heinous crimes no i don't approve of it."

If made into law?

And approved by voters?

It would prohibit governors from issuing pardons 30 days before a gubernatoria l election?

And until the inauguration of the winner.... the bill now goes to the house where senators say?

They expect more amendments.... but if it passes the house?

The question asking?

If you want to limit the governor's pardoning power could be on november's ballot.... tommy mason 44news....



