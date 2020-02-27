Global  

Gov. Hogan: Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing

Gov. Hogan: Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing
Gov. Hogan: Two Marylanders meet CDC's criteria for coronavirus testing

ARE GROWING.

TODAY, WE LEARNEDFROM GOVERNOR HOGAN THAT TWOPEOPLE IN MARYLAND, MEET THEC━━C CRITERIA TO BE TESTEDFOR THE CORONAVIRUS.

THEY HADRECENTLY TRAVELED TO CHINA.THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE STATE ISTAKING THE VIRUS EXTREMELYSERIOUSLY.

"A month ago at mydirection, our administrationinitiated actions for thepreparation and mobilizationof all neccessary resources inorder to address hte coronavirus." TWO OTHER PEOPLE INMARYLAND TESTED FOR THE V




