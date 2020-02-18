Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Road closures are only going to get worse:' Storm Hunter Jaclyn Whittal on snow squalls

'Road closures are only going to get worse:' Storm Hunter Jaclyn Whittal on snow squalls

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 03:16s - Published < > Embed
'Road closures are only going to get worse:' Storm Hunter Jaclyn Whittal on snow squalls

'Road closures are only going to get worse:' Storm Hunter Jaclyn Whittal on snow squalls

The Weather Network's Chris Mei and Jaclyn discuss the current squall activity across Ontario.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BurritoLoverrr

Anna Padilla RT @WBIRWeather: Look what reopens on Sunday! Cades Cove has been closed since early January and is set to reopen this weekend. Intermitten… 1 day ago

WBIRWeather

WBIR Weather Look what reopens on Sunday! Cades Cove has been closed since early January and is set to reopen this weekend. Inte… https://t.co/kcP8skCSRb 2 days ago

CassieNallWBIR

Cassie Nall Look what reopens on Sunday! Cades Cove has been closed since early January and is set to reopen this weekend. Inte… https://t.co/RrhqKKFYna 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Next major storm threatens troublesome mix of heavy snow, ice pellets and freezing rain [Video]Next major storm threatens troublesome mix of heavy snow, ice pellets and freezing rain

With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:34Published

Snow on the way for Quebec, not an epic storm but don't let your guard down [Video]Snow on the way for Quebec, not an epic storm but don't let your guard down

With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.