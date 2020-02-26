Madison County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead

Disease.

Today, investigators told us they aren't any closer to figuring out why this man died inside the madison county jail!

Jailers found letorryne talyor alone in his cell -- while other inmates ate dinner!

Waay 31's sydney martin asked deputies if they have any leads.

Inv.

Brent patterson, madison county sheriff's office "we don't know what people have on them when they come to jail.

We don't know know what the ingest.

We don't know what they're hiding.

And on some occasions it's hard to find some of the stuff they hide."

The madison county sheriff's office said deputies found a rock of cystal meth on letorryne talyor when they booked him for assaulting a paramedic.

One man i talked to told me he was booked into the jail tuesday-- the same day as taylor.

James mccown was still locked up when taylor died yesterday but didn't know about his death.

James mccown, lives in huntsville, "we don't find out nothing about anybody."

Mccown said he was just released this morning from the jail...and wonders if taylor got ahold of more contraband or had more hidden.

James mccown, lives in huntsville, "he probably ate more than what he should have."

The sheriff's office told me it's not sure how taylor died because he was in his cell alone and jailers checked on him 30 minutes earlier.

Patterson said the sheriff's office is always working to find ways to keep contraband out of jail.

Inv.

Brent patterson, madison county sheriff's office "we are always looking at newer, newer ideas to make our facility better.

Always.

If the technology is outt there to scan and indicate if someone is hiding contraband it would be of the utmost importance to us to look into it."

Syd, "taylor was taken to the department of forensics just up the road from the jail.

It's unknown when his cause of death will be determined.

The sheriff's office said everything here at the jail operating as usual today.

In madison county sm waay 31 news.

The sheriff's office tells us this is not related to the i-t issue or the 4 inmates who overdosed over the