Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Madison County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead

Madison County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Madison County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found deadMadison County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Madison County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead

Disease.

We are following the coronavirus closely..

And what north alabama is doing to prepare for and prevent the virus from spreading.

We have team coverage coming up on waay 31 news at five.

Today, investigators told us they aren't any closer to figuring out why this man died inside the madison county jail!

Jailers found letorryne talyor alone in his cell -- while other inmates ate dinner!

Waay 31's sydney martin asked deputies if they have any leads.

Inv.

Brent patterson, madison county sheriff's office "we don't know what people have on them when they come to jail.

We don't know know what the ingest.

We don't know what they're hiding.

And on some occasions it's hard to find some of the stuff they hide."

The madison county sheriff's office said deputies found a rock of cystal meth on letorryne talyor when they booked him for assaulting a paramedic.

One man i talked to told me he was booked into the jail tuesday-- the same day as taylor.

James mccown was still locked up when taylor died yesterday but didn't know about his death.

James mccown, lives in huntsville, "we don't find out nothing about anybody."

Mccown said he was just released this morning from the jail...and wonders if taylor got ahold of more contraband or had more hidden.

James mccown, lives in huntsville, "he probably ate more than what he should have."

The sheriff's office told me it's not sure how taylor died because he was in his cell alone and jailers checked on him 30 minutes earlier.

Patterson said the sheriff's office is always working to find ways to keep contraband out of jail.

Inv.

Brent patterson, madison county sheriff's office "we are always looking at newer, newer ideas to make our facility better.

Always.

If the technology is outt there to scan and indicate if someone is hiding contraband it would be of the utmost importance to us to look into it."

Syd, "taylor was taken to the department of forensics just up the road from the jail.

It's unknown when his cause of death will be determined.

The sheriff's office said everything here at the jail operating as usual today.

In madison county sm waay 31 news.

The sheriff's office tells us this is not related to the i-t issue or the 4 inmates who overdosed over the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

laffingburro

Cynthia G. RT @mcsosheriffAL: OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Kevin H. Turner, Sheriff 100 North Side Square, Huntsville, AL 35… 2 hours ago

56MimiHoward

Mimi Howard RT @ColumbusPolice: THANKS TO TEAMWORK WE GOT THIS DANGEROUS SUSPECT BEHIND BARS: @OSHP @LondonOhioPD West Jefferson PD & Madison County S… 3 hours ago

mcsosheriffAL

Madison Sheriff AL OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Kevin H. Turner, Sheriff 100 North Side Square, Huntsville, A… https://t.co/LJuATCNxKD 6 hours ago

ColumbusPolice

Columbus Ohio Police THANKS TO TEAMWORK WE GOT THIS DANGEROUS SUSPECT BEHIND BARS: @OSHP @LondonOhioPD West Jefferson PD & Madison Coun… https://t.co/e1suTko04y 7 hours ago

M3PMedia

Madison Co. Courier BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/ndzp5vJsbd https://t.co/GcCQpJQThs 8 hours ago

marthaeconway

Martha Conway BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/Kv7Yj5CC6Q https://t.co/FjTQWo9iWS 8 hours ago

HonkHase

Manuel Atug RT @garywright2: @campuscodi @JayTHL Ransomware hits Madison County Sheriffs office @mcsosheriffAL in my hometown of Huntsville, Alabama &… 16 hours ago

rocketcitynow

RocketCityNow The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. https://t.co/BYQYXDghax 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sheriff's Office Answers Questions About IT Issues [Video]Sheriff's Office Answers Questions About IT Issues

After three weeks of IT issues, the Madison County Sheriff's office is finally answering questions about the problems.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Manatee deputy shoots, kills man trying to hit him with vehicle: Detectives [Video]Manatee deputy shoots, kills man trying to hit him with vehicle: Detectives

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead. Story: http://bit.ly/2TgTztZ

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.