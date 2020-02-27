Global  

US Spy Agencies Alarmed By India's Ability To Cope With Coronavirus

US intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus.

Reuters reports sources say they're also looking at the ability of governments to respond.

Sources warn that there are concerns about how India would cope with a widespread outbreak.

There are only a few known cases in India.

However, India's available countermeasures and the potential for the virus to spread among its dense population was cause for concern.

The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee has received a briefing on the virus from the spy agencies.
