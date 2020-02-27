Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Britney Spears Shares A Painful Video

Britney Spears Shares A Painful Video

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Britney Spears Shares A Painful VideoThe singer posted a clip to Instagram.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears Shares Video of Her Foot Breaking [Video]Britney Spears Shares Video of Her Foot Breaking

Britney Spears Shares Video of Her Foot Breaking The singer posted a clip to Instagram, showing off her moves while "Sex on Fire" by Kings of Leon played in the background. The video ended with..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Britney Spears shares shocking video of exact moment she broke foot [Video]Britney Spears shares shocking video of exact moment she broke foot

Britney Spears stunned fans on Wednesday by sharing a shocking video of the exact moment she broke her foot.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.