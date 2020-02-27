Global  

House passes anti-lynching act

The House of Representatives passed historic legislation making lynching a federal crime.
- the house of representatives- passed historic legislation - making lynching a federal crime- called the emmett till anti-- lynching act, h-r-35 passed wit- broad, bipartisan support in a- 410- to-four vote.- it was named after the- fourteen-year-old whose - brutal murder in mississippi- became a civil rights rallying- cry in the 1950s.

- anti-lynching legislation has - already passed unanimously in - the senate.

- since the bills still have- - - - different titles and numbers, - additional action will be - necessary before the- legislation can go to the - president's desk for signature.- officials said they expect the- senate to next take up the- house-passed legislation



