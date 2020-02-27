Residents in Chickasaw County say they need high speed interent

Leonard.

Folks in chickasaw county say the lack of internet access negatively impacts their lives.

And as wtva's amanda haley shows us..

Some residents would love for a chance to sign on..

Sot- patsy gregory- okolona, chickasaw "i feel very disenfranchised" vo - patsy gregory lives on county road 410 in chickasaw, or what locals call the last mile.

Gregory says that the closest internet access to her home is 3 miles away.

Sot- "i just dont understand why we cannot have access to broadband, i think it should be offered to every citizen."

Vo- mayor carouthers says has spoken with public service commision brandon pressley and other state leaders on how much residents are negatively impacted.

Stand up- carouthers says the lack of internet in these rural areas is halting economic growth.

Sot- mayor sherman carouthers- " we do not want the inability to provide rural internet to be the factor that causes some major industry from locating in our area."

Vo- according to mayor carouthers, there is no authority granted to municipalities in the state to provide broadband throughout the district..which for okolona, covers parts of chickasaw, monroe, clay, and lee counties.

Legislation bill 366 granted rural utility associations the authority to provide broadband in 2019.

Carouthers says the city of okolona is seeking the same authority.

According to carrouthers, many local leaders seem to agree.

He says the lee, chickasaw, and monroe county board of supervisors have all written letters of support on the new bill.

Sot mayor carouthers- "all of these indiciduals who are in leadership understand the negative impact that it has."

Vo- businesses and residents have written letters too.

Sot susan schultz-okolona resident "we're driving around looking for internet access...it is very non functioning."

Live carouthers says he tried to get the bill passed last year, in the house and the senate, but both got thrown out.

The mayor says that he has gotten much farther in getting legislators to hear him out on the issue this year.

He says he is hopeful that they will pass the bill allowing the city of okolona to provide internet to those in rural areas.

Amanda haley, in chickasaw couunty, wtva 9 news northern district public service commissioner