Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Onward Movie Voice cast - Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Onward Movie Voice cast - Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Onward Movie Voice cast - Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Onward Movie Voice cast - Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Onward Movie Voice cast US Release Date: March 6, 2020 Starring: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Directed By: Dan Scanlon Synopsis: Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Holland Hits The Blue Carpet at 'Onward' Premiere

Tom Holland looks so sharp on the blue carpet at the premiere of his new movie, Onward, on Tuesday...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

itaka1980

essien itaka Onward Movie Review, Voice Cast and all you should know https://t.co/sdXH90WRur 2 days ago

Cinema9ja

Cinema9ja Onward Movie Review, Voice Cast and all you should know https://t.co/IfQcsHOoaK 2 days ago

Cinema9ja

Cinema9ja Onward Movie Review, Voice Cast and all you should know https://t.co/nDl5Gu5T37 https://t.co/Kyb7PaTaPB 2 days ago

DuyVu87068955

Duy Vu Onward (2020) Voice Cast, Plot Summary, Release Date - Onward Movie Actor https://t.co/ezubr1Ex84 via @YouTube 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness! - YouTube [Video]A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness! - YouTube

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness! Plot synopsis: Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

'Downhill': American Blue Clip [Video]'Downhill': American Blue Clip

Downhill: American Blue Clip - In 'Downhill', after barely escaping an avalanche during a ski vacation in the Alps throws a seemingly picture-perfect family into disarray as they are forced to..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.