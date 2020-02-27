Global  

What Happened With The 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival

What Happened With The 'Lizzie McGuire' RevivalProduction on the new series was stopped in January.
Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff hints at the real reason behind revival problems at Disney+

Showrunner Terri Minsky unexpectedly left the production earlier this year
Independent - Published Also reported by •E! Online



tecasse

what did they do to CeCe?? also. with what happened to lizzie mcguire, i'm not holding my breath for this one

nicolemichele5

.@JoeOtterson with the exclusive inside look at what happened to the #LizzieMcGuire revival at Disney Plus...

elainelow

.@JoeOtterson with the exclusive inside look at what happened to the #LizzieMcGuire revival at Disney Plus...

niallIaughs

I really can't believe what happened with the new Lizzie series. I am so mad, sad, disappointed. Most of the main c…

HayleywolfQueen

she is sitting at a table drinking coffee while reading a hunting book with runes and also paints runes on a block…

Cathangel

How did they meet & what was their first impressions of each other? Did Carol ever tell Daryl the f…

4x4MamaMix

So that is what happened with the Lizzie McGuire reboot, huh?

sensatehours

doesn't care about what happened to lizzie, obviously. It sure as heck…


Lizzie McGuire creator wants revival show to move from Disney+ to Hulu [Video]Lizzie McGuire creator wants revival show to move from Disney+ to Hulu

Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky wants the show to depart Disney+ and find a new home at Hulu so she can pursue her original vision.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:54

How the Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Came to a Halt [Video]How the Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Came to a Halt

How the Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Came to a Halt Production on the new series was stopped in January after original series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky was fired. Only two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17

