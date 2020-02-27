Welfare funds used to build USM facility

Nonprofit is in the spotlight- today for reportedly using- federal welfare dollars to buil- a state-of-the-art volleyball - facility on u-s-m's campus in - hattiesburg.- according to mississippi today,- the mississippi community - education center paid five- million dollars in cash to the- university's athletic - foundation.

The center receives- most of its budget from taxpaye- dollars - intended to help people out of- poverty.- instead, the funding was used t- construct the - usm wellness center through an- upfront five-year sublease- agreement.- the university did modify it's- plans to include an office spac- for the organization.

- the non-profit owner, nancy new- sat on the athletic - foundation's board.

- the nonprofit recently closed - its doors amid investigations - into one of the largest - embezzlement schemes in state - history.- a university spokesperson said- in addition to the five - million from the nonprofit, - individuals contributed to- the