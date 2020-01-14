GO KARTS Trailer

GO KARTS - Official Trailer - Netflix Official Trailer for Go Karts, coming to Netflix on March 13, 2020.

When his mother moves them to a new town, 15-year-old Jack discovers go kart racing and dedicates himself to the sport.

With the support of an old race-car driver with a secret past, and his new best friends, Jack must learn to control his recklessness to win the national title.