A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness! - YouTube

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s
Plot synopsis: Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

Directed by: Marielle Heller Written by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster Inspired by the article "Can You Say.

.

.

Hero?" by Tom Junod Produced by: Youree Henley Peter Saraf Marc Turtletaub Leah Holzer Cast: Tom Hanks Matthew Rhys Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper #ABeautifulDayMovie #MisterRogers #ExtendedPreview #TomHanks #MatthewRhys #SusanKelechiWatson #ChrisCooper #MarielleHeller #Sony #SpecialFeatures
DeKalbPL

DKPL Have you been trying to catch up with all the new movies? On Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 pm we will be screening A Be… https://t.co/wrq9BRHFM0 2 hours ago

kathikatkins

Kathi Atkins A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was a very poignant movie to remind us that kindness, empathy and decency are a… https://t.co/VwEG6SNf7P 9 hours ago

nerdymonkey25

Kirby @ABeautifulDay A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood was the movie that I needed to see right now. Mr. Rogers was so… https://t.co/s4yPellbvG 11 hours ago

mahognymonalisa

keyah✨ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a really great movie. 11 hours ago

Kale19XX

Kale Nothing says an amazing movie date like watching A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Zombieland 2, and IT Chapter 2 👌 11 hours ago

KingRoarL7

Lionel Roarsalot “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” was a splendid movie. Mr. Rogers had to have such a gentle soul. One really h… https://t.co/1fMSVJEtD0 12 hours ago

jlhbrain

🧠 DrJ 🏀 The movie A beautiful day in the neighborhood is annoying me in a big way. I am dead inside. 13 hours ago

bloowind

yumi p oh wow, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is simple movie but very moving. 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Want A Fast Track To Good Health? Try Being Kind [Video]Want A Fast Track To Good Health? Try Being Kind

Random Acts of Kindness Day falls on Monday this year, but the foundation behind it wants you to consider being kind every day.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Grimaldi's Pizzeria [Video]Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Today is not only Presidents’ Day, but it's also National Random Acts of Kindness Day! The general manager of Grimaldi's Pizzeria is here to tell us how they are celebrating the day as well as..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

