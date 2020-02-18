A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness! - YouTube
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness!
Plot synopsis: Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.
After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.
Directed by: Marielle Heller
Written by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster
Inspired by the article "Can You Say.
Hero?" by Tom Junod
Produced by:
Youree Henley
Peter Saraf
Marc Turtletaub
Leah Holzer
Cast:
Tom Hanks
Matthew Rhys
Susan Kelechi Watson
and Chris Cooper
