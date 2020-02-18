A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness! - YouTube 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness! - YouTube A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Movie - Random Acts of Kindness! Plot synopsis: Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor. Directed by: Marielle Heller Written by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster Inspired by the article "Can You Say. . . Hero?" by Tom Junod Produced by: Youree Henley Peter Saraf Marc Turtletaub Leah Holzer Cast: Tom Hanks Matthew Rhys Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper #ABeautifulDayMovie #MisterRogers #ExtendedPreview #TomHanks #MatthewRhys #SusanKelechiWatson #ChrisCooper #MarielleHeller #Sony #SpecialFeatures 0

Tweets about this DKPL Have you been trying to catch up with all the new movies? On Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 pm we will be screening A Be… https://t.co/wrq9BRHFM0 2 hours ago Kathi Atkins A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was a very poignant movie to remind us that kindness, empathy and decency are a… https://t.co/VwEG6SNf7P 9 hours ago Kirby @ABeautifulDay A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood was the movie that I needed to see right now. Mr. Rogers was so… https://t.co/s4yPellbvG 11 hours ago keyah✨ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a really great movie. 11 hours ago Kale Nothing says an amazing movie date like watching A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Zombieland 2, and IT Chapter 2 👌 11 hours ago Lionel Roarsalot “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” was a splendid movie. Mr. Rogers had to have such a gentle soul. One really h… https://t.co/1fMSVJEtD0 12 hours ago 🧠 DrJ 🏀 The movie A beautiful day in the neighborhood is annoying me in a big way. I am dead inside. 13 hours ago yumi p oh wow, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is simple movie but very moving. 13 hours ago

