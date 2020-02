Chasers' All-Stars Program 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:50s - Published Chasers' All-Stars Program How local teachers are being honored for going above and beyond in our community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chasers' All-Stars Program SOON TO GETREADY FOR ADIFFERENT KINDOF SNOW.THAT'S WHY YOUMAY FIND OURWEATHER ALERTTEAM AT AREASCHOOLS.WE AREPARTNERING WITHTHE OMAHACHASER'S ALL-STARS PROGRAM...WHICH HONORSAREA TEACHERSWHO HAVE GONEABOVE ANDBEYOND THISSCHOOL YEAR.THE CHASER'SMASCOT STORMYDELIVERED THEGOOD NEWS TOMRS.NELSON ATWESTRIDGEELEMENTARY...AND MS.JURGENS AT LEWISAND CLARK MIDDLESCHOOL.MARK JOINED THECHASERS TOHONOR MISS BURTAT R-M MARRS...AND CHIEFMETEOROLOGISTJENNIFERZEPPELINHONORED BOTHMRS.IRVINE AND MS.SYNAN AT ST.JOAN OF ARC.





You Might Like

Tweets about this