Authorities Identify Molson Coors Shooter Who They Say Had Two Guns, Once with a Silencer

MILWAUKEE IS IN MOURNING FOLLOWING WEDNESDAYS MASS SHOOTING INSIDE MILLER BREWERY. 'I WENT TO WORK AND I CAME HOME. THEY WENT TO WORK YESTERDAY AND THEY WILL NEVER COME HOME.' SIX LIVES WERE LOST, INCLUDING THE SHOOTER WHO TURNED THE GUN ON HIMSELF. MULTIPLE SOURCES CONFIRM TO FOX6 THE SUSPECT IS 51-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY FERRILL. HIS HOUSE NOW SURROUNDED BY POLICE.

'I NEVER DREAMT HE WOULD





DO THIS.' HIS NEIGHBORS ON THE CITYS NORTH WEST SIDE ARE STUNNED SAYING THIS WAS COMPLETELY OUT OF HIS CHARACTER. 'COLOR DIDNT MEAN NOTHING TO US.

IN FACT HE WAS LIKE A SON TO



ME BECAUSE HE WAS MY SONS AGE.

I JUST DONT BELIEVE IT.

I DONT KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM.'

FERRILL LIVED IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR POTOMAC AND GLENDALE FOR 16 YEARS.

HE WAS A LICENSED





ELECTRICIAN WITH 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

HE HAD A







WIFE AND CHILDREN. 'HE WAS A VERY GOOD HUSBAND I CANT BELIEVE IT HAPPENED.

HE



DID EVERYTHING FOR THEM HE

WORKED VERY LONG HOURS.' HIS NEIGHBORS NEXT DOOR ARE PUZZLED AT WHAT WOULD BE THE MOTIVE BEHIND THE HORRIFYING VIOLENCE. SOURCES TELL FOX6 THE SUSPECT WAS ARMED WITH TWO GUNS.

ONE

WITH A

SILENCER ATTACHED.

INVESTIGATORS



HAVE BEEN COLLECTING ITEMS FROM HIS HOME SINCE THE SHOOTING. HE WAS JUST HE COULDNT DO NO WRONG AS FAR AS IM CONCERNED UNTIL NOW.' FOX6 IS WORKING TO CONFIRM IF FERRILL WAS IN A WORKPLACE DISPUTE. 'I WILL TREAT PEOPLE A LOT MORE KINDLY BECAUSE OF THIS I KNOW ITS TOUGH TO SAY, BUT YOU DONT KNOW WHERE THEY ARE AT.' EFFORTS TO CONTACT MOLSON COORS OR FERRILLS UNION FOR COMMENT WERE UNSUCCESSFUL.

LIVE ON THE CITY'SNORTH WEST SIDE ANGIE SANCHEZ