‘Baseless’: RS Prasad responds to Cong jibe over Delhi judge’s transfer

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed Congress over remarks on Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar.

Prasad said Congress allegations are ‘completely baseless’.

Muralidhar, part of bench hearing plea for violence in Delhi, was transferred to Chandigarh court.

Prasad clarified that the due process was followed and consent of judge in question was received.

Earlier, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala took a jibe over the judge’s transfer and called hit hit-and-run-injustice.