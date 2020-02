Doctors say don't panic over coronavirus 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:36s - Published Doctors say don't panic over coronavirus Dr. Bruce Lipshutz with Millenium Physician Group urges people to take a deep breath when it comes to coronavirus. The number of flu cases so far this year, doubles coronavirus cases. So, he says you should be prepared, not scared. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Doctors say don't panic over coronavirus YOU CAN FIND ALL OF THEINFORMATION ON FOX FOUR NOW DOTCOM."THIS IS SOMETHING THAT SHOULDBE IN CONTROL AND AWARE OABSOLUTELY NOT PANIC"TAKE A DEEP BREATH. THAT’S WHATA LOCAL DOCTOR’S URGING YOU TODO WHEN IT COMES TO ALL THISCORONAVIRUS TALK.I AM PATRICK NOLAN.AND I AM JANE MONREAL.YES, THERE HAVE BEEN 25-HUNDREDDEATHS REPORTED WORLDWIDE BUTREMEMBER THE WORLDWIDEPOPULATION IS NEARLYEIGHT-BILLION- EIGHT-BILLION.THIS DOCTOR IS TELLING FOX 4’SRACHEL LOYD THERE’S NO NEED TOPANIC -- ESPECIALLY WHEN YOUCONSIDER THERE ARE MORE FLCASES AND DEATHS THANCORONOAVIRURACHEL?REPORTED FLU DEATHS SO FAR THISYEAR ACTUALLY DOUBLE THE NUMBEROF CORONAVIRUS DEATHSEVENTHOUGH BOTH VIRUSES ARE OUTTHEREA DOCTOR SAYS BE PREPARED,NOT SCARED.(:56 - 1:01)(:38 - :44)NATSDR. BRUCE LIPSHUTZ WASHES HISHANDS IN BETWEEN PATIENT VISITS.AND HE’S THOROUGH.Front, back, everything.HE TELLS ME THERE’S NO NEED FORSOME OF THE PANIC HE’S SEEINGAT LEAST NOT HERE IN AMERICA.People need to take a breath andrealize this is not death likeyou’re seeing in China. But wehave to be careful in the UnitedStates.ONE IMPORTANT POINT TO NOTE -CORONAVIRUS IS ACTUALLY COMMONEVEN IN OUR COUNTRY.BUT THIS NEW STRAIN IS CALLEDCOVID 19. THAT’S THE STRAINFROM CHINA THAT’S KILLED 25HUNDRED LIVES WORLDWIDE SO FAR.DOCTOR STEPHANIE STOVAL WITH LEEHEALTH SEES WHY PEOPLE ARE ONEDGE.People are more nervous aboutcoronavirus because it’s new.We can predict a lot about fluseason every year. But when anew virus, such as COVID 1shows up, we can predict itbased on past coronaviruses, butnot this specific one.LIPSHUTZ SAYS IT’S THE RATETHAT’S ALARMING.The problem with the coronavirusis it spread so quickly. Andthat’s more than other pandemicsthat we’ve seen before.BUT OTHER EPIDEMCS HAVE COME ANDGONE. TAKE EBOLA FOR EXAMPLE.ONLY TWO PEOPLE DIED HERE IN THEU.S A FEW YEARS AGO. BOTHPATIENTS HAD TRAVELED TO WESTAFRICA WHERE THAT 2014 EPIDEMICBEGAN.I don’t think they should beafraid. They should be awarelike anything else like the fluvirus and any other colds.There’s much more influenza Aand B out there than there isthe coronavirus.NEARLY FIVE THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVEDIED FROM THE FLU SO FAR THISYEAR.A REMINDER TO WASH YOURHANDS AND AVOID ALL SICKNESSNOTJUST THE CORONAVIRUS.DOCTORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ONA VACCINE F



