Whistleblower Claims American Workers Received Coronavirus Evacuees Without Protective Gear

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
CNN reports a whistleblower at the Department of Health and Human Services is seeking federal protection.

He or she complained about the treatment of more than a dozen workers who received the first Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China.

The complaint alleges the workers lacked proper training or protective gear for coronavirus infection control.

HHS staff were allegedly "improperly deployed" and "were not properly trained or equipped to operate in a public health emergency situation.
