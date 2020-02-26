Global  

PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President; India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts

PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President; India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts

PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President; India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar President U Win Myint at Delhi's Hyderabad House.

India and Myanmar signed 10 agreements to strengthen Indo-Myanmar relations.

The pacts focused on socio-economic development of the southeast Asian nation.

EAM S Jaishankar also met President Myint in New Delhi.

Jaishankar and Myint discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.

Myanmar President and wife Daw Cho Cho are on a four-day visit to India.
