PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President; India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:47s - Published PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President; India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar President U Win Myint at Delhi's Hyderabad House. India and Myanmar signed 10 agreements to strengthen Indo-Myanmar relations. The pacts focused on socio-economic development of the southeast Asian nation. EAM S Jaishankar also met President Myint in New Delhi. Jaishankar and Myint discussed bilateral ties between the two countries. Myanmar President and wife Daw Cho Cho are on a four-day visit to India.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like