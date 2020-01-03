Polar bears Luna and Sakari have a blast in the winter weather 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:39s - Published Polar bears Luna and Sakari have a blast in the winter weather This winter storm has been a blast for some in WNY. It was a treat for animals at the Buffalo zoo, especially polar bears Luna and Sakari. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Polar bears Luna and Sakari have a blast in the winter weather THE WINTER STORMHAS BEEN A BLASTFOR SOME INWESTERN NEW YORK.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS STOPPED BY THEWILDEST PLACE INTOWN WHEREMOTHER NATUREGAVE ANIMALS ATREAT.OLD MAN WINTERROARED INTOWESTERN NEWYORK...WITH BLIZZARD-LIKECONDITIONS.."SURE IT'S COLD AND ALITTLE WINDY, BUTTHAT DOESN'T MEANYOU CAN'T HAVE ANYFUN."CAITLYN "IT'SDEFINITELY POLARBEAR WEATHER. I MEANBUFFALO'S GREAT WITHBLIZZARDS, BUT THESEGUYS WHEN WE HAVE ABLIZZARD, THEY'REDEFINITELY HAVE A LOTOF FUN, THEY'LL BEROLLING AROUND INTHE SNOW, BURINGTHEIR FACES IN IT,THEY COME INSIDE ANDIT'S LIKE THEY'RECOVERED IN SNOWBALLS. "A LITTLE BIT OF SNOWIS GREAT HERE AT THEBUFFALO ZOO..THE TIGERS ANDBISONS ARE OUT TOPLAY..BUT POLAR BEARSLUNA AND SAKARI ARETRULY IN THEIRELEMENT AFTERWHAT'S BEEN A MILDWINTER.CAITLYN "IT WOULD ALLMELT. IT'S LIKE'WHERE'S ALL OURSNOW? THIS ISN'TRIGHT!' I KNOW THEREST OF BUFFALO MAYNOT ENJOY IT AS MUCHAS THEY DO, BUT JUSTTHINK OF THE BEARS."IT'S PERFECT TIMINGFOR INTERNATIONALPOLAR BEAR DAY.IT'S A DAY TO RAISEAWARENESS OF THEPROBLEMS THESEANIMALS FACE.CAITLYN "THEY'RE NOTENDANGERED BUTTHEY'RE THREATENED.IT'S ONE OF THOSETHINGS WHERE ITCOULD JUST TAKE ACOUPLE REALLY BADYEARS AND ALL OF ASUDDEN, THEIRPOPULATION COULDDECLINE VERYRAPIDLY, VERY FAST."IT'S ALSO BREEDINGSEASON.CAITLYN "WE HAVETHEM TOGETHER FORTHE PURPOSE OFHAVING CUBSHOPEFULLY,BECAUSETHEY DO GET ALONGVERY WELL AND THEYWOULD MAKE VERYCUTE CUBS."THERE'S NO WAY TOTELL IF THE BREEDINGIS SUCCESSFUL UNTILTHE CUBS ARRIVE...MEANTIME, LUNA ANDSAKARI ARE JUSTENJOYING THISWEATHER WHILE THEYCAN.CAITLYN "IF YOU'REBRAVE ENOUGH TOCOME OUT IN THESNOWSTORM, WE HAVETWO MORE DAYS OFPOLAR BEARADMISSION AT THEFRONT GATE, SO IT'S APERFECT TIME TOCOME SEE THE BEARS!"IN BUFFALO, TAYLOREPPS, 7EWN.





