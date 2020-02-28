Global  

Picking Locks Is a New YouTube Trend??

Lock picking videos are becoming more and more popular on Youtube, but Houston Locksport in Houston, Texas was doing it before it was cool!

Members get together once a month at a bar to trade tips and tricks and see what it will take to make a lock open.

Lock picking is legal in most states, and this group only cracks locks that aren’t being used.

If you’re looking for a new hobby or searching for a puzzle, check out Houston Locksport on Twitter.
