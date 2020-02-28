Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Business Turns Old Cars and Motorcycles Into Art!

This Business Turns Old Cars and Motorcycles Into Art!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 15:58s - Published < > Embed
This Business Turns Old Cars and Motorcycles Into Art!

This Business Turns Old Cars and Motorcycles Into Art!

Scales Studio’s mission is to make your horse-powered dreams come true!

The Houston, Texas shop brings old cars and motorcycles back to life with modern engines and designs.

They built a global reputation after creating cars for Mercedes Benz to show at major international auto shows.

But Scales Studio also helps families relive their favorite memories on the road.

The shop rebuilt the very car one customer rode in as a child after it was left to sit for ten years!

If you want to check out Scales Studio’s work, go to their website or Instagram page.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This Business Turns Old Cars and Motorcycles Into Art!

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream This Business Turns Old Cars and Motorcycles Into Art!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.