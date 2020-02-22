Cruise Ship Docks At Mexico Amid Coronavirus Concerns 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published Cruise Ship Docks At Mexico Amid Coronavirus Concerns ​Authorities in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands turned the ship away after it reported a crew member was sick with the flu.

Recent related news from verified sources Cruise ship docks at Mexico's Cozumel amid coronavirus fears The cruise ship MSC Meraviglia, turned away by two nations due to fears of a virus outbreak, docked...

Tweets about this renfrewrose RT @NBCNewsWorld: WATCH: Cruise ship at center of coronavirus scare sparks anger after docking at Mexican resort. https://t.co/jLdGmnDTVp 11 minutes ago NBC News World WATCH: Cruise ship at center of coronavirus scare sparks anger after docking at Mexican resort. https://t.co/jLdGmnDTVp 25 minutes ago Helen Ann MSC cruise ship docks in Mexico following coronavirus scare; company says ill crew member diagnosed with flu https://t.co/Z8GzgW5w9R 2 hours ago Therese Turner-Jones MSC Meraviglia docks in Cozumel, Mexico, says it had flu case, not coronavirus - The Washington Post https://t.co/wQN2TlOvZo 2 hours ago Mauria Price RT @KTLAMorningNews: Cruise ship docks at Mexico’s Cozumel after being turned away by 2 nations amid virus fears https://t.co/dPkz9s67rl 4 hours ago KTLA 5 Morning News Cruise ship docks at Mexico’s Cozumel after being turned away by 2 nations amid virus fears https://t.co/dPkz9s67rl 4 hours ago World Citizen RT @NBCNewsWorld: WATCH: Cruise ship at center of coronavirus scare sparks anger after docking at Mexican resort. https://t.co/IfKOFAfB9j 4 hours ago Yvon Néptune {"The ship is being allowed to dock and the passengers, those who are aboard the cruise ship can disembark," López… https://t.co/QYuWttiED4 4 hours ago