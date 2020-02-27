Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

Sources say the whole thing began with a flower delivery to a Pasadena-area church.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/QlQMcTkaaY 12 minutes ago

haileybranson

Hailey Branson-Potts LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On 110 Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/VctrW8ixIx 23 minutes ago

MyNeatLife

Amazing Golf Ball Whacker Guy LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/8ebikzP2IZ 43 minutes ago

SemperArgentum

Libertarian Populism LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/vn1Isk4w1e 1 hour ago

johnnywehrung

🗯Johnny DePlorable® Police: "We're just thankful nobody was killed, ya know, that wasn't already dead." | LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hear… https://t.co/iqf3oagKVe 1 hour ago

paulaho69061690

paula horton LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/OGPs8QE5s3 1 hour ago

SemperArgentum

Libertarian Populism LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside https://t.co/wnCj88cpBi 1 hour ago

Cool_Beanso20

GrandMasterBean$oLok RT @CBSLA: UPDATE: It's still unconfirmed if the SUV which crashed during a pursuit on the SB 110 Freeway is the same 2017 black Lincoln Na… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway [Video]Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit of a stolen hearse that ended in a crash on a South Los Angeles freeway.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:14Published

Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside [Video]Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

A police pursuit with a hearse -- which had been stolen with a body inside the night before -- ended in a wreck during rush hour Thursday morning on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. Tina Patel..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.