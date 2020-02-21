Brett Brown Speaks On Sixers Losing Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons To Injuries 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:53s - Published Don Bell reports. Don Bell reports.

Brett Brown Speaks On Sixers Losing Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons To Injuries YES, HOW IS YOUR SHOULDERFEELING.I'M GOOD.SHOULDER TO CRY ON.SIXERS ARE HOSTING THEKNICKS TONIGHT NOT LIKE WILLISREID WALKING THROUGH THATDOOR, KNICKS STINK, HOWEVERHOME TEAM HAS ISSUES AS WELL.JOEL EMBIID IS OUT WITH ASPRAINED SHOULDER AND BEINGEVALUATED AS OF AN HOUR AGO.IF YOU ARE KEEPING SCORESSIXERS ARE MISSING JOE JOE ANDBEN SIMMONS.IT IS THE OBVIOUS,PAINFULLY OBVIOUS BINE.IN OF US HAVE TO BE AN NBACOACH TO TELL ME WHAT MIND I'MIN.THE FLAVOR OF WHICH THEY AREAN ALL-STAR WHICH IS ADEFENSIVELY DRIVEN ALL-STARTHERE IS A PHYSICALITY IN THATAND A HIGH LEVEL OFCOMPETITIVENESS.YOU YANKED THAT FROM THE TEAM





Recent related news from verified sources 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined by shoulder injury PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are down two All-Stars. Already missing Ben Simmons...

