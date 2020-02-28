Cynthia Rowley NYFW Fall 2020

Global  

Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 01:00s
Random and unexpected were words Cynthia Rowley used to describe her Fall 2020 NYFW show this week.

Loads of colorful prints; florals, even bunnies on whimsical dresses and pants, and billowing tulle numbers that would make any Easter look complete.

